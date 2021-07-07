Dilip Kumar's Evergreen Songs: Ude Jab Jab Zulfein Teri to Jab Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, see all classics

In his passing away, Dilip Kumar has left behind an unmatched body of work. From spectacular scenes to impeccable songs and films, the 98-year-old veteran actor has given us several reasons to cherish.

Dilip Kumar's demise has left Indian cinema a tad poorer as millions of Indians flooded social media to pay their tribute to the legendary actor who passed away on Wednesday, 7 July in Mumbai. The demise of Dilip Kumar has definitely left the Bollywood industry in grief as actors and actresses mourned his loss on social media. Several photos and videos of Dilip Kumar's mortal remains leaving the hospital and being brought to is residence have surfaced on social media. He will be buried with full state honours on Wednesday in Mumbai's suburbs.

In his passing away, Dilip Kumar has left behind an unmatched body of work. From spectacular scenes to impeccable songs and films, the 98-yera-old veteran actor has given us several reasons to cherish. We decided to go back in time and take a look at some of his all-time classics that will make you a fan even today. From the 50s, 60s and 70s, Dilip Kumar enthralled us with his expressions and songs. Take a look:

Dilip Saab and Madhubala

In 1952's romance drama, Dilip Kumar perfectly lip synced, in his own style, the lyrics to Yeh Hawa Yeh Raat Yeh Chandni while Madhubala played the sitar. The song in this romance drama was Sajjad Hussain’s composition and sung by Talat Mehmood.

Naya Daur

In the hit 1957 film Naya Daur, Dilip Kumar featured in two immensely popular songs that are played, remembered and celebrated to this day. While one classic, patriotic and energetic song is Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawanao Ka, the other one is an evergreen tune. Featuring Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala, Ude Jab Jab Zulfwein Teri sung by Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle, will take you back in time and put a smile on your face.

Gunga Jamuna

This 1961 film saw Dilip Kumar in an upbeat track titled Nain Lad Jayeein Hain. The song's music was given by Naushad, sung by Mohammed Rafi and Dilip Kumar in front of the camera. The trio's terrific chemistry, the choreography and Dilip Kumar's experessions -- there's plenty to celebrate in this song.

Mughl-e-Azam

Considered to be one of the most epic love tales witnessed on the silver screen in Bollywood, Mughl-e-Azam features two songs in which Madhubala and Dilip Kumar's under the surface eye contact and expressions speaks volumes. Jab Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and Teri Mehfil Me are priceless songs you must listen to if you're exploring Dilip Kumar's filmography.

Other classic hits of Dilip Kumar include Imli Ka Buta, Mujhe Duniya Walo Sharabi Na Samjho, Saala Main To Saab Bangaya, Madhuban Mein Radhika Naache Re and Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge among others.

Which is your favourite Dilip Kumar track? Let us know in the comments below.

