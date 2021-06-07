Dilip Kumar's family friend appeals to the media to verify his health updates from official Twitter handle

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to Hinduja Hospital on Sunday after reporting episodes of breathlessness. Now, his family friend, Faisal Farooqui took to the senior actor's official Twitter handle & made a special request to the media.

As the legendary actor of Indian Cinema, Dilip Kumar, is currently in the hospital, his fans have been relying on his Twitter handle for health updates. Amid this, rumours about his condition also have been circulating on social media and now, his family friend has made a special appeal to the media to verify the information about his condition from the senior actor's Twitter handle. Faisal Farooqui took to Dilip Kumar's official handle and lauded the media for the job in reporting.

However, amid the rumours, he urged the outlets to check the official Twitter handle of the senior actor instead of calling people. He took to Dilip Kumar's handle and wrote, "Request to media: Millions of Dilip Saab’s fans look upto you for update on his health. You have always done a great job. Please verify from this twitter handle instead of calling anybody who may not have direct knowledge. -FF." Earlier during the day, Dilip Kumar's latest health update was shared by his doctor and it was revealed that the senior actor is on oxygen support and not ventilator.

Take a look at Dilip Kumar's family friend's tweet:

Request to media:

Millions of Dilip Saab’s fans look upto you for update on his health. You have always done a great job. Please verify from this twitter handle instead of calling anybody who may not have direct knowledge. -FF — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 7, 2021

मीडिया के सभी लोगों से एक एहम गुज़ारिश

साहब के करोड़ो फँस को आप के द्वारा अपडेट मिलती है आप से विनती है की अफवाओं को रोकने में हमारी मदद करें. ये प्लेटफार्म पर रेगुलर अपडेट पोस्ट होगी. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 7, 2021

When the senior actor was admitted to the hospital on Sunday, the update was shared on his official Twitter handle as well. It was later reported that the legendary actor had been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and was under treatment for the same.

Further, amid rumours about his health, Saira Banu also appealed to his fans to not to believe in the Whatsapp forwards about his condition. Currently, the senior actor is stable and the doctors are waiting for test results to decide the future course of treatment.

Credits :Dilip Kumar Twitter

