Dilip Kumar’s younger sister Saeeda Khan passes away after prolonged illness

It was two years ago that the world lost legendary actor Dilip Kumar. Now, the late actor’s younger sister Saeeda Khan has passed away. She reportedly succumbed to a prolonged illness on September 24. She was married to Iqbal Khan, who was the son of famous producer Mehboob Khan, known for films such as Mother India, Andaz etc.

Dilip Kumar’s younger sister Saeeda Khan passes away

As per a report in ETimes, Saeeda Khan was suffering from a prolonged illness. A close family member of Saeeda Khan spoke to the portal and said that she had not been keeping well for some time. She was known as a kind and compassionate soul, and is survived by her son Saqib and daughter Ilham. Her husband Iqbal Khan had passed away in 2018. Iqbal Khan was a trustee of the famous Mehboob Studios at Bandra. It was founded by his father Mehboob Khan in 1954. A condolence meeting will reportedly be held for Saeeda at the Mehboob Studio in Mumbai today, that is, on September 26, 2023.

After Saeeda’s husband Iqbal’s death in 2018, she was looked after by her daughter Ilham, and son Saqib. Ilham is a writer, while Saqib is a producer. Meanwhile, Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu has not yet commented on Saeeda’s death.

