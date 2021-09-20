Diljit doesn’t give a damn about working in Bollywood: Not crazy about anyone, superstars honge ghar me

Diljit Dosanjh is an actor who doesn’t need an introduction. After enjoying a massive fan following in the Punjabi industry, the singer turned actor made his debut with Udta Punjab and has been ruling the industry ever since. But apart from his dapper looks and impressive acting skills, Diljit is also known for his unabashed opinions. The Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhari actor has never shied away from expressing his opinions. And now, in his recent interview, Diljit has opened about his experience of working in Bollywood and stated that he doesn’t give a damn about getting work in the industry.

Speaking to Film Companion, Diljit stated that he doesn’t care about making a successful career in Bollywood. “I have no desire of becoming a Bollywood star. I love music, and without anybody's say, I can make my music. No superstar can tell me that this music won't work, or that someone else's song would work better, none of this works on me. Punjabi artists are independent, and that's great freedom to have. Nobody can stop us, nobody can stop me from making music. I will keep making music for as long as I want to, and for as long as God allows me to. And I don't give a damn about getting work in Bollywood,” he added.

This isn’t all. When quizzed about his experience of working in the Hindi film industry, Diljit asserted, “If I speak up about it, it'll become a big deal. It's better to stay away from all this. Your eyes reveal everything. It isn't necessary to use words. And filmmaking is the kind of medium where it isn't necessary that you get lines. You have your face and your expressions and your eyes, which reveal everything. I'm not crazy about anybody; no actor, no director, nobody. They can be superstars in their own homes”.

