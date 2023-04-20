Diljit Dosanjh and DJ Diplo relish desi sweets in new video; Latter's reply in Punjabi breaks the Internet

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh has been hitting headlines for all the right reasons. Recently, he created history as he became the first Punjabi artist to perform at the Coachella music festival. He took the Internet by storm with his electrifying performance. Netizens couldn't stop gushing over his videos and pictures from Coachella 2023. During his performance, American DJ Diplo was also seen grooving to Diljit's songs. He even shared the video and set social media on fire. Earlier today, Diljit shared a video of himself and Diplo on Instagram while spending time together.

Diljit Dosanjh and DJ Diplo meet post Coachella 2023

In the viral video, Diljit and Diplo are seen feeding Indian sweets (ladoo and kaju katli) to each other. It seems like Diplo loved eating the ladoo as he was seen nodding his head and smiling for the camera. Both of them are seen sporting casual outfits and looking absolutely dappers. Along with the video, Diljit wrote, "Ley Bai Diplo Hun Apna Bai Ae." Diplo commented on his post in Punjabi as he wrote, "Mithe laddoo, Mithe beats." Diljit replied, "Diplo, Oh Balle Jatta." Have a look:

Fans went gaga after Diljit posted the video. They couldn't stop gushing over the duo. Even Diplo's comment in Punjabi has left netizens mighty impressed. A fan wrote, "Diplo (×) Diljit loading." Another fan wrote, "Two GOAT." Singer Raja Kumari commented, "This is all we ever wanted and needed."

Earlier, Diljit shared BTS pictures from Coachella 2023. One of the pictures featured him and Diplo enjoying a conversation backstage. The picture went viral on the Internet soon after the Udta Punjab actor shared it on his handle.

Work front

Diljit is all set to be seen in The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Shehnaaz Gill and Kapil Sharma. He also has Chamkila with Parineeti Chopra.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh exudes desi charm in new pics from Coachella 2023; Gets chatty with Diplo backstage

Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh exudes desi charm in new pics from Coachella 2023; Gets chatty with Diplo backstage