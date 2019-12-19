Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa are here to make you groove to their new track Surma; Check it out

Diljit Dosanjh & Sonam Bajwa are all set to make us put on our dancing shoes as their track Surma releases today.

The foot-tapping number Surma by Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa got us grooving ever since the audio released yesterday. The makers of the track unveiled the cover poster of Surma on social media yesterday and today, they have released the video of the song featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa and it seems like the two are all set to make us step into our dancing shoes and hit the floor right away.

Diljit's peppy dance moves, upbeat Punjabi beats, catchy Bhangra steps, Surma is a song full of energy, the kind that makes you want to groove whenever you listen to it. With such high on energy beats, Surma is surely to be one of the tracks that the listeners won't mind blasting the speaker and their earphones with. The track shows Diljit and Sonam in four different avatars, one of them being the typical husband and wife, another being lovers romancing in the fields of Punjab, rock couple showing off their peppy moves and an old couple in their mid-60s.

Voiced by Diljit Dosanjh, the single is penned by lyricist Sukh Sandhu while the music is given by Jatinder Shah. The song reunites Diljit with his Super Singh costar Sonam Bajwa for the second time.

On the work front, Diljit will soon be seen in , Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz releasing on December 27. He will also be seen in Punjabi movie Jodi releasing in 2021.

