Diljit Dosanjh applauds Good Newwz co star Akshay Kumar on winning National Film Award for Padman

Diljit Dosanjh took to social media to wish Good Newwz co-star Akshay Kumar as he received a National Award for Padman. The Good Newwz actor lauded the Khiladi and mentioned that he truly deserves it.

is one of the popular icons in the country. Today, at the 66th National Film Awards, Akshay was felicitated for Padman with an award for Best Social Film of the year 2018. The film released in February 2018 and managed to win the hearts of the audience. It starred Akshay, Radhika Apte and Sonam K Ahuja. Now, as photos of Akshay hit social media from the ceremony, his co-star from Good Newwz, Diljit Dosanjh took to Twitter to laud the actor.

Diljit, who will be seen next in Good Newwz with Akshay, took to social media to pen a heartfelt wish for him. Diljit wrote, “Baut Baut Mubarkan @akshaykumar Sir You Truly Deserve It Bhaji..HARD WORK Nu Salute Aa #NationalFilmAwards #PadMan.” Not just this, Diljit also shared a photo of Akshay while getting the award from Vice President, Venkaiah Naidu and Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar. Many of Akshay’s fans have been tweeting to wish the star on social media.

A while back, when the National Film Awards were announced, Akshay had tweeted and had thanked everyone for the love and support. After the photos of Akshay getting the award hit social media, fans trended, “Best Social Film Padman’ to show support to the Khiladi. Diljit also wished and applauded his Good Newwz co-star.

Check it out:

Baut Baut Mubarkan @akshaykumar Sir You Truly Deserve It Bhaji.. HARD WORK Nu Salute Aa #NationalFilmAwards #PadMan pic.twitter.com/C2nOZt6f06 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 23, 2019

Meanwhile, Akshay and Diljit have been busy promoting Good Newwz with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film revolves around two couples with the same surname who become subject to a goof up due to the same at an IVF clinic. Produced by , Good Newwz trailer left everyone in splits. The film will hit the screens on December 27, 2019.

Credits :Twitter

