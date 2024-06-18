Diljit Dosanjh becomes first Indian artist to perform at Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show; calls it ‘dream come true’

Diljit Dosanjh, who impressed the audience with his acting performances in 2024, is also making waves at the global level with his music. Adding another feather to his cap, Diljit became the first Indian artist to perform at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Talking about the same, the singer expressed that he was honored and also called it a dream come true.

Diljit Dosanjh about performing at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

In a statement, Diljit Dosanjh, who has taken Punjabi music to the international stage, said, "It's an incredible honor to be invited onto The Tonight Show.” He added that he couldn’t wait to share his music and Punjabi culture with the audience on a global level.

Diljit further expressed, "This is a dream come true, not just for me, but for all the Punjabi music lovers around the world."

Diljit graced the show in traditional Punjabi attire and gave a mesmerizing performance. He sang his famous tracks, such as G.O.A.T. and Born To Shine.

The singer’s manager, Sonali Singh, praised his passion and hard work. She shared the team’s excitement at Diljit getting to showcase his energy and talent on such a prestigious platform.

Diljit Dosanjh’s work front

Earlier, in 2023, Diljit Dosanjh created history by becoming the first South Asian artist to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Then he set out on his world tour, Dil-Luminati.

On the acting front, Diljit showcased his skills in the films Crew and Amar Singh Chamkila in 2024. In Crew, the heist comedy, he played the role of a customs officer and shared the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu. The film received a lot of love from the viewers and turned out to be a success at the box office.

Amar Singh Chamkila was a direct-to-digital release and hit Netflix on April 12. The biographical drama based on the life of musician Amar Singh Chamkila featured Diljit in the titular role. Parineeti Chopra portrayed his singer wife, Amarjot Kaur. The Imtiaz Ali directorial garnered immense critical acclaim for its story and performances.

