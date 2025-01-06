Diljit Dosanjh Birthday: 5 times India's true blue 'Lover' made big stars groove to his electrifying performance

Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most popular musical sensations at present. Today, he enjoys the love of millions of fans living across the globe. While he has broken several records and done the unexpected with his hard work, the Punjabi singer has also succeeded in making several big celebrities groove to his electrifying performance. On his birthday (December 6, 2025), we look at the 5 epic moments that stay etched in the entertainment industry's history.

5 times GOAT Diljit Dosanjh made big stars groove to his performance:

1. Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan dancing to Lover

Earlier this year, Diljit Dosanjh took over the stage at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash. At the couple’s sangeet ceremony, the Crew actor made the audience go gaga over his electrifying performance. Among them were Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, and Suhana Khan who didn’t shy away from performing at the birthday boy’s song Lover.

In a viral clip from the event, SRK along with Ananya and Suhana can be seen dancing joyfully in the background as Dosanjh sang his popular song for the guests.

Take a look:

2. Deepika Padukone appears at Diljit Dosanjh's concert post delivering baby Dua

In September 2024, Deepika Padukone delivered her first child with Ranveer Singh, a daughter they named Dua. The popular Bollywood actress decided to make her first public appearance after becoming a mom by attending Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati concert in Bangalore. Several viral videos showcase the Piku actress dancing and doing bhangra while the Punjabi singer delivers an electrifying performance.

Advertisement

Later, she also joined the Punjabi singer on stage and both of them were seen shaking a leg to Dosanjh’s popular tracks.

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan burns stage with Saif Ali Khan and Diljit Dosanjh

The Ambani pre-wedding bash made headlines for multiple reasons. But the internet went berserk when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan brought the house down along with Diljit Dosanjh. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Crew actor proudly posted a video of the celebrity couple who didn’t shy away from shaking a leg to his track, Proper Patola. Just look at how much fun Bebo had dancing with the birthday boy at the star-studded musical night.

4. Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Arjun Kapoor can’t stop dancing to Diljit Dosanjh’s tunes

Another visual from Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding event that surprised netizens was when almost all of Bollywood came under one roof to perform Bhangara at Diljit’s songs. In a video posted by the Amar Singh Chamkila actor, he can be seen introducing Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Arjun Kapoor. The clip also showcased celebs like Ibrahim Ali Khan, Rhea Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Orry, Shikhar Pahariya, Karisma Kapoor, and others letting their hair loose at the event.

Advertisement

5. Ed Sheeran collaborates with Diljit Dosanjh in Birmingham

Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran’s fans were floored when both internationally acclaimed artists came together to perform in Birmingham. On September 23, 2024, the singers took to Instagram to share glimpses of their collaboration, making the audience scream in delight. As Ed played his guitar and sang Shape of You, Diljit joined him and performed Naina from his film, Crew. The singers were seen sharing a warm hug at the end of the clip.

Pinkvilla wishes Diljit Dosanjh a very Happy Birthday!

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi and calls it 'memorable interaction'; watch highlights of their conversation HERE