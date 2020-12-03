Diljit Dosanjh calls out Kangana Ranaut with proof for her tweet on old Sikh protestor: Shouldn't be so blind

Kangana Ranaut had misidentified an elderly Sikh woman in a Farmers' protest in Delhi as Shaheen Bagh dadi. Punjabi singer and Bollywood actor Diljit Dosanjh called Kangana out with a tweet.

With the ongoing unrest in the country among the farmers, several Punjabi stars have voiced their dissent and shown solidarity with the protesting farmers. Diljit Dosanjh also has been tweeting over the matter and raising his voice for the farmers of Punjab protesting in Delhi. Amid this, a tweet by over a Sikh elderly woman in the protest has not gone down well with Diljit and other Punjabi artists too. The actor & singer took to Twitter to share proof and slam Kangana over her tweet on the old protestor.

The tweet shared by Kangana, now deleted, misidentified the elderly Sikh protestor as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh. She had claimed that the woman had come to be a part of the protest for just Rs 100. Slamming the actress for her tweet and thoughts, Diljit shared a video of the elderly woman's interview with BBC where she was seen expressing her anger over being misidentified. The singer & actor also expressed that the Thalaivi actress should not be 'so blind' to say anything.

Sharing the video, Diljit wrote, "Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida.. Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa .(Here, listen with Proof Kangana Ranaut. One should not be so blind. She keeps saying anything.)" Post Kangana's claim in the tweet was proved to be wrong, several Punjabi artists like Jasbir Jassi, Ammy Virk, Prince Narula, Himanshi Khurana and others had called her out for it. In the video, Mahinder along with her friends said that Kangana should come and work with them in the fields to understand farmers' plight. They said they'll give her money for it.

Take a look at Diljit's tweet to Kangana:

The tweet by Kangana of misidentifying the elderly Sikh woman did not go down too well with the people as well. A Punjab lawyer sent Kangana a legal notice over the comment in a deleted tweet and demanded an apology in 7 days over the same. The lawyer claimed that if she fails to do so, he will pursue a defamation case against her. Meanwhile, the support from Punjabi artists to the farmers protest is increasing day by day.

Credits :Diljit Dosanjh Twitter

