Diljit Dosanjh challenges darkness with first look from Punjab 95; his bruised PICS impress netizens
Diljit Dosanjh recently unveiled his first look from the upcoming biographical drama film, Punjab 95. Netizens were impressed by the bruised pictures of the actor. Check it out.
Diljit Dosanjh finally concluded his Dil-Luminati Tour, giving his national and international fans memories for a lifetime. Now, the singer-actor is back to focus on his upcoming acting projects the latest being Punjab '95. Earlier today (January 11, 2025), he unveiled the first look from his upcoming movie, impressing people online with his bruised pictures. Check them out!
A couple of hours ago, on January 11, 2025, Diljit Dosanjh stirred social media by dropping his first look from the movie, Punjab '95. The first image shows his character meditating in a confined space, donning worn-out and dirty clothes. The second one is a close-up of his bruised face which could give anyone goosebumps.
The third image showcases the Amar Singh Chamkila actor in the younger version of activist Jaswant Singh Khalra on which the biographical drama is based. Sharing the glimpses, he penned, “I Challenge the Darkness.”
Within minutes, the visuals went viral with people flocking the comments section to heap praise on the actor and the team of the upcoming film. A user wrote, “So unexpected!! Hats off DilJit (& other actors) for taking on every challenge that you come across in your movies. Good Luck.” Another one penned, “Full power Diljit bhaiya.”
A user also lauded the Punjabi artist for choosing projects that highlight the history, culture and heritage of Punjab. “Forever raising awareness and making Punjabi heritage and its pillars remain a firm part of the known history from contemporary youth. Exceptional Diljit. Substance and pride. WAHEGURU Chardi kalla’ch hamesha rakhe,” the user noted.
Directed by Honey Trehan, Punjab ‘95 is based on the life of Sikh-activist Jaswant Singh Khalra who went missing in September 1995. However, 10 years later, six Punjab police officials were imprisoned for his alleged murder.
A report by Mid-Day stated that CBFC suggested 120 cuts in the movie including the change in the film’s title as it refers to Khalra’s year of death.
