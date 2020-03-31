Diljit Dosanjh is channeling his inner chef during the quarantine period
Diljit on Monday night took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a video of himself cooking and channeling his inner cook.
In the clips, Diljit showed step-by-step on how to make "Nutri keema matar".
Find yourself a Man who looks at you the way Diljit looks at his garam Masala pic.twitter.com/8ZKluww4i5
— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 28, 2020
On the acting front, Diljit was last seen on screen in "Good Newwz", which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.
Also Read Diljit Dosanjh shares Dude with Sign's photoshopped meme urging people to stop posting home workout videos
Add new comment