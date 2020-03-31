Diljit Dosanjh is channeling his inner chef during the quarantine period

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has donned the chef's hat amid lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Diljit on Monday night took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a video of himself cooking and channeling his inner cook.

In the clips, Diljit showed step-by-step on how to make "Nutri keema matar".

Find yourself a Man who looks at you the way Diljit looks at his garam Masala pic.twitter.com/8ZKluww4i5 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 28, 2020

On the acting front, Diljit was last seen on screen in "Good Newwz", which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kiara Advani.

Credits :IANS

