Diljit Dosanjh channels his inner Govinda in the recent video

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh was clearly in the mood to live out his Govinda instincts recently.
Diljit took to Instagram's Reel feature and posted a video where he dances on the number "Ladka deewana lage" from the 1998 Govinda hit, "Dulhe Raja".

The clip, which currently has 164K likes, starts with Diljit making an entry in a yellow and black shirt and shorts. In the short video, he changes several outfits and in the end is seen dancing on the bed.

He captioned the video: "For all the Govinda fans. #diljitdosanjh #Reels #firstreels.. Wah wah ji wah wah."

