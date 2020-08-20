  1. Home
Diljit Dosanjh claps back at troll who asked him to wish fans on Hindu festivals; Says I respect all religions

Diljit Dosanjh is known for not mincing his words as and when required. Recently, he lashed out at a troll with a befitting reply.
Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is an avid social media user, and most recently he took to his social media account to wish his fans on Prakash Utsav on Tuesday. Though most of Diljit’s fans extended their wishes and responded to his post with love, there was netizen’s comment that caught the eye of the actor and it wasn’t a good one. A netizen on Twitter trolled the actor for his wish on Prakash Utsav and replied saying, “Kabhi hindu festival ki bhi badhai de diya kr joode wale (Extend wishes on Hindu festivals too sometimes, you one with the turban)”

Diljit wasted no time, and he didn’t mince his words when it came to replying to the troll and said, “Sharm Hee kar la.. Likhan Ton Phelan.. Jee Tan Ni Karda Tere warga nu Jawab Den nu.. Har Dharm Da Satkaar Karde an Asi (Have some shame before you write such things. If you don’t have any, let me reply to you. I respect all religions)” The tweet by the netizen has been deleted since Diljit’s comment. Fans of the actor and singer also came in support and uploaded screenshots of Diljit’s wishes to his fans on Janmashtami. 

Here is Diljit's tweet:

A fan also retweeted to the netizen who trolled Diljit and said, “Mr Ranbeer , You are asking him to wish for other religions . But first look at urself how much respect u have for the other religion. Dilijit is such a humble person. Such a shame ,u r usin this kinda language for him.” On a professional front, Diljit will next be reuniting with his Soorma director Shaad Ali for a rom-com. 

