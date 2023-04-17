Diljit Dosanjh exudes desi charm in new pics from Coachella 2023; Gets chatty with Diplo backstage

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh, who has time and again managed to win hearts with his talent, created history on Saturday after he performed at Coachella 2023. He became the first Indian singer to entertain fans with his groovy tracks. Diljit has taken the Internet by storm for the right reasons. His electrifying performance at Coachella 2023 has left everyone mighty impressed. Not only netizens but even celebs are all praise for the actor. A while ago, Diljit took to social media and shared glimpses of the event.

Diljit Dosanjh and Diplo get caught in a candid moment

Diljit shared pictures from Coachella 2023 and treated his fans with the BTS. From performing on stage to posing for the cameras before the grand event, the Udta Punjab actor shared stunning pictures. He even dropped a candid picture while chatting with American DJ Diplo. During the event, Diljit opted for a black traditional Punjabi outfit paired with a matching turban and sunnies. He shared the pictures with a sunflower emoji in the caption. Have a look:

Soon after he shared the pictures, his fans were seen hailing him for creating history. A fan wrote, "You make us proud. More power to u Paaji." Another fan wrote, "HUGE respect Diljit. I attended your born to shine concert at Mumbai. And when i saw the live on YT, i could feel i am there at Coachella and i can't even explain the feeling. Everyone had the same emotion, people who are tuning into live streams, the dancers behind, everyone had so much gratitude for you." Others were seen requesting him to collab with Diplo.

On Sunday, Diplo shared a video of himself while enjoying Diljit's performance at Coachella. Along with it, he wrote, "First Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella and y’all really thought I would miss it?" His video went viral on the Internet in no time.

Work front

Diljit will soon start shooting for The Crew. He will be seen with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Shehnaaz Gill and Kapil Sharma.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt calls Diljit Dosanjh's performance at Coachella 'epic'; Sonam Kapoor says 'Wish I was there'