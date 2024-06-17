Diljit Dosanjh gets into ‘Panjabi Aa Gaye Oye’ mode; shares glimpses from Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show sets

Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh is one of the greatest singers in the world, and the title of his popular song, G.O.A.T. suits him quite well. Diljit, who often performs in international concerts like Coachella, is on cloud nine these days as the singer-actor will make his debut on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon today (June 17).

Fans are excited to watch Diljit Dosanjh's appearance on Fallon's show.

Diljit Dosanjh is on the sets of Jimmy Fallon's show

On June 17, Diljit Dosanjh shared a short video of himself from the sets of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Instagram. In the clip, the camera enters Diljit's room on the set as he is ready to perform his musical act on the show.

The G.O.A.T. singer looks dashing in a white sweatshirt and black trousers. He is sporting a red turban.

The singer folds his hands and says, "Sat Sri Akal ji, Punjabi Aa Gaye!"

He then laughs at the end.

"PANJABI AA GAYE OYE @fallontonight @jimmyfallon @nbc Goreya De Gharan Ch Aj PANJABI Suni Jani An Year 24," his caption reads.

Watch the clip here:

Here's how netizens are reacting to his video

Netizens, including actor Ravi Dubey, singer Harshdeep Kaur, and actress Hansika Motwani reacted to his post.

Advertisement

Ravi Dubey dropped a clapping hands emoji. Harshdeep wrote, "Jatt & Jimmy."

Hansika dropped awestruck emojis in the comment section.

"Making proud always," an Instagram user wrote. "Is there anything that @diljitdosanjh can’t do?" a comment reads.

"So happy and proud," one of the comments reads.

"Diljit is killing the game," an Instagram user commented.

Diljit Dosanjh announcing his debut on Jimmy Fallon's show

On June 12, Diljit Dosanjh announced that he would soon grace The Tonight Show featuring Jimmy Fallon. Diljit shared that he is this week's guest on the show.

He posted a photo collage of himself with Jimmy Fallon and wrote a quirky caption in his post.

"PANJABI AAGYE OYEE This Week’s Guest @jimmyfallon @fallontonight @nbc BHANGRA HUN MAINSTREAM PENA PROPER HOLLYWOOD," his post reads.

Diljit Dosanjh is best known for songs like Proper Patola, Clash, Lover, 5 Taara, Putt Jatt Da, Kinni Kinni, and more. He has sung many songs in Bollywood movies, including Ek Kudi, Chandigarh Mein, and Ishq Di Baajiyaan to name a few.

Advertisement

As an actor, Diljit recently played the lead in Imtiaz Ali's film, Amar Singh Chamkila and his stellar act earned him appreciation from all corners.