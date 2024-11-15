Diljit Dosanjh gets legal notice from Telangana government ahead of Hyderabad show; ‘No songs promoting…’

Ahead of Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati concert in Hyderabad on Friday (November 15, 2024), the Telangana government has issued a notice to the singer and event organizers, instructing them that songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence must not be performed during the show.

The concert is part of Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati tour, which is covering 10 cities across India. According to PTI, the notice was issued by the District Welfare Officer of the Department of Welfare for Women and Children, Disabled, and Senior Citizens in Rangareddy, following a complaint from a Chandigarh resident.

The notice specifically prohibits Dosanjh from performing songs that promote substance abuse, violence, or drugs at his live performance in Cyberabad on November 15.

Additionally, the notice bars the singer from having children appear on stage during the event. It also highlighted that loud sounds and flashing lights could be harmful to children attending the concert.

The notice included video evidence and mentioned that Diljit had previously performed songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence during a concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi in October 2024.

In the meantime, Diljit posted a video on his social media accounts showing his arrival in the city, where he visited the historic Charminar and offered prayers at both a temple and a Gurudwara.

As part of his Dil-Luminati tour in India, Diljit will perform in 10 cities, including Mumbai, Kolkata, Indore, Pune, and Guwahati. He kicked off the tour with a major show in Delhi, followed by Jaipur. The Delhi concert attracted over 35,000 attendees in a single day.

At the Jaipur event, Diljit apologized to the audience for a ticketing scam. He expressed regret to those affected by the scam, stating, “If anyone has fallen victim to a ticketing scam, I apologize to that person. We have not done this. Authorities are investigating the matter.”

He also warned fans to stay away from those involved in the scam. The tickets for the concert sold out rapidly, leading to scalpers reselling tickets at inflated prices, with some even selling fake tickets.

The final show of Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati tour is scheduled for December 29, 2024, in Guwahati. On the work front, Dosanjh has No Entry 2 and Border 2 in the pipeline.

