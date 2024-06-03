Diljit Dosanjh gets support from Ammy Virk for no-turban look in Amar Singh Chamkila; 'When he was performing at Coachella...'

Diljit Dosanjh won huge accolades for his performance in Imtiaz Ali's latest film Amar Singh Chamkila. However, a section of the audience didn't like to see him go off-turban in the film.

Earlier when Imtiaz was asked about it, he said that Diljit didn't cut his hair and used a wig to play the character. The filmmaker also said that since Diljit had to stay true to Chamkila's look, he couldn't wear the turban. Now Punjabi singer and actor, Ammy Virk has also opened up about it and has supported Diljit.

Ammy Virk on Diljit Dosanjh going off-turban for Amar Singh Chamkila

Just like Diljit Dosanjh, Ammy Virk is also admired by the audience for his turban. Recently during an interview with India Today, when the Punjabi singer and actor was asked about Diljit going off-turban for Amar Singh Chamkila, he stood up in his defence.

Ammy said that the look was the demand of the film. He explained that the film was based on Chamkila who cut his hair but also used to wear a turban sometimes. "Now, if Imtiaz sir is making a biopic on Chamkila, the character and the film demand that look. As Imtiaz sir said, Diljit didn't cut his hair, it was a wig," he said reiterating what Imtiaz Ali said earlier.

He also explained that Diljit didn't cut his hair for film or money and 'he would not do that'. Ammy shared that instead it should be noticed where Diljit has taken the turban. The actor-singer said that when Chamkila actor was performing at Coachella he was wearing 'Pagdi'. "He is making us so proud, the stadiums are full because of Diljit. We should all see that," he quoted while adding that one can't stop the trolls because they would take old stories and keep talking about it.

More about Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila is based on the life and struggles of the controversial Punjabi singer and his co-singer and wife Amarjot Kaur who were assassinated at a young age. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead.

The movie was a direct-to-OTT release that started streaming on Netflix on April 12, 2024.

Ammy Virk's work front

Ammy Virk is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Bollywood movie Bad Newz. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film stars him in the lead along with Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal. Bad Newz is slated to release on July 19, 2024.

