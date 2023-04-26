Diljit Dosanjh gives it back to trolls over his Coachella comment; Says 'Don't spread fake news..'

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh recently made headlines as he performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California this year. He created history and went on to become the first Punjabi artist to perform at the music festival. Recently, Diljit was trolled for making a statement during his second performance at Coachella 2023. He was seen addressing a girl in the crowd who carried the Indian flag.

Did Diljit Dosanjh disrespect the national flag at Coachella 2023?

Diljit was heard saying, "Eh mere Punjabi bhain bhraawan layi, mere desh da jhanda laike khadi aa kudi, eh mere desh layi, negativity ton bacho, music saareyan da saanjha (This girl is carrying my country's flag, this is for my country and everyone. Music belongs to all, don't use it to spread hate)." Soon his statement went viral on the Internet and a section of people tweaked it. He was slammed for disrespecting the national flag.

On Tuesday, Diljit took to social media and reacted to the trolling against him. He tweeted in Punjabi, "Don't spread fake news and negativity. Mai kiha eh mere desh da jhanda hai. Eh mere desh Lai.. Means meri eh performance mere desh lai je Punjabi nhi aundi tan Google kar leya karo yaar...Kion ke Coachella ek big musical Ffestival aa othey har desh to log aunde ne.. that's why music sab da sanjha hai. Sahi gal nu puthi kive ghumauna koi tuadey wargeya ton sikey enu v Google kar lo (I had said this is my country's flag, which she got here. This means she got my performance in my country. If you don't understand Punjabi then please Google because Coachella is a big music festival which is attended by people across the world. That's why music is for everyone. How to twist the right words, one should learn from you guys." Have a look:

Diljit received immense support from his fans on social media. A fan commented, "Keep shining." Another fan wrote, "Proud of You. Keep Rocking and Making India Proud."

Work front

Diljit will soon be seen in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon. Apart from this, he has Chamkila with Parineeti Chopra.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh and DJ Diplo relish desi sweets in new video; Latter's reply in Punjabi breaks the Internet