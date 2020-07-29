Diljit Dosanjh G.O.A.T. Music Video: Urban Pendu takes the swag several notches high with his groovy new track

Diljit Dosanjh dropped his new music song G.O.A.T today. The music video oozes of swag while Diljit brought out the folk beats and shake things up a little.

Diljit Dosanjh sure knows how to hype up his music before he could drop it. After weeks of fans begging the singer and the Punjabi star teasing the video, Diljit finally decided to drop his new track G.O.A.T (short for Greatest Of All Time). The singer has been experimenting with his music lately. But, with G.O.A.T, Diljit returns home to the traditional folk beats. While he might have decided to go back to the basics, he brought in the swag through the music video.

Shot in the US, where the actor is currently quarantining, our beloved Urban Pendu has featured the best of everything in the video. The actor-singer dresses to kill while he oozes Don's vibes in his crisp black tuxedo while there are other portions of the video where he is seen romancing with a gorgeous lady. To take the swag notches higher, Diljit is seen riding high-end cars, romancing a gorgeous woman and bling.

G.O.A.T sure makes us miss the clubs! Check out the music video below:

While the music is making some noise, Diljit has won everyone's hearts with his special cooking videos. When the lockdown began, the singer took to Instagram and entertained everyone with his wacky cooking videos. While he cooked up a storm in the kitchen plating dishes that one usually cooks at home, he became an instant hit due to his hilarious narrations. The singer not only cooked Indian dishes but he also cooked a recipe popularised by Kylie Jenner. Check it out here: Kylie Jenner inspires Diljit Dosanjh to make 'Flakey French Toast' & the result has us reaching for our spoons

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×