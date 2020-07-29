  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh G.O.A.T. Music Video: Urban Pendu takes the swag several notches high with his groovy new track

Diljit Dosanjh dropped his new music song G.O.A.T today. The music video oozes of swag while Diljit brought out the folk beats and shake things up a little.
25605 reads Mumbai
Diljit Dosanjh G.O.A.T. Music Video: Urban Pendu takes the swag several notches high with his groovy new trackDiljit Dosanjh G.O.A.T. Music Video: Urban Pendu takes the swag several notches high with his groovy new track
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Diljit Dosanjh sure knows how to hype up his music before he could drop it. After weeks of fans begging the singer and the Punjabi star teasing the video, Diljit finally decided to drop his new track G.O.A.T (short for Greatest Of All Time). The singer has been experimenting with his music lately. But, with G.O.A.T, Diljit returns home to the traditional folk beats. While he might have decided to go back to the basics, he brought in the swag through the music video. 

Shot in the US, where the actor is currently quarantining, our beloved Urban Pendu has featured the best of everything in the video. The actor-singer dresses to kill while he oozes Don's vibes in his crisp black tuxedo while there are other portions of the video where he is seen romancing with a gorgeous lady. To take the swag notches higher, Diljit is seen riding high-end cars, romancing a gorgeous woman and bling. 

G.O.A.T sure makes us miss the clubs! Check out the music video below: 

While the music is making some noise, Diljit has won everyone's hearts with his special cooking videos. When the lockdown began, the singer took to Instagram and entertained everyone with his wacky cooking videos. While he cooked up a storm in the kitchen plating dishes that one usually cooks at home, he became an instant hit due to his hilarious narrations. The singer not only cooked Indian dishes but he also cooked a recipe popularised by Kylie Jenner. Check it out here: Kylie Jenner inspires Diljit Dosanjh to make 'Flakey French Toast' & the result has us reaching for our spoons

Credits :YouTube

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement