Diljit Dosanjh hits back at Kangana after she slams him for holidaying abroad: Will always stand by Punjab

Diljit Dosanjh recently took to his Twitter handle to give a befitting reply to Kangana Ranaut for her fresh attack on him. Here's how the actress has reacted to it.

It seems like and Diljit Dosanjh’s Twitter spat is not going to get over any time soon. Earlier in the day, the Thalaivi star had launched a fresh attack on the singer over the farmers' protest. While calling him a "local revolutionary", the actress had slammed him for holidaying abroad and instigating farmers to protest. She had written, “Wah brother!! Desh mein aag lagake kisanon ko sadak le baitha ke local karantikaris videsh mein thand ka maza le rahe hain, wah!!! Isko kehte hain local kranti.”

Now, Diljit has hit back at her and took to his Twitter handle to respond to Kangana for her latest comments against him. Replying to her, the Good Newwz actor said that that his allegiances "were are and will always remain with the state of Punjab. He wrote in Punjabi, “Kisaan Neyane Ni Ke Tere Mere Wargeya De Kehn Te Sadkan Te Beh Jaan Ge.. Vaise Tainu Bulekha Zyada aa Apne Barey..PUNJAB NAAL C.. HAAN .. Te Raha Ge..Tu v Hatdi Ni Sara Din Mainu Hee Dekhdi Rehni an..Ah Jawab V Leyna Tere Ton Haley PUNJABI’AN Ne.. MATT Sochi Asi Bhul.”

Take a look at Diljit Dosanjh’s tweet below:

Kisaan Neyane Ni Ke Tere Mere Wargeya De Kehn Te Sadkan Te Beh Jaan Ge.. Vaise Tainu Bulekha Zyada aa Apne Barey.. PUNJAB NAAL C.. HAAN .. Te Raha Ge.. Tu v Hatdi Ni Sara Din Mainu Hee Dekhdi Rehni an.. Ah Jawab V Leyna Tere Ton Haley PUNJABI’AN Ne.. MATT Sochi Asi Bhul Gaye https://t.co/FkyJxdWQbV pic.twitter.com/zdmxYXYWH7 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 4, 2021

वक्त बताएगा दोस्त कौन किसानों के हक़ के लिए लड़ा और कौन उनके ख़िलाफ़ ... सौ झूठ एक सच को नहीं छुपा सकते, और जिसको सच्चे दिल से चाहो वो तुम्हें कभी नफ़रत नहीं कर सकता, तुझे क्या लगता है तेरे कहने से पंजाब मेरे ख़िलाफ़ हो जाएगा? हा हा इतने बड़े बड़े सपने मत देख तेरा दिल टूटेगा — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 4, 2021

Kangana was quick to take note of Diljit’s reply and responded to him with a tweet in Hindi. She wrote, “वक्त बताएगा दोस्त कौन किसानों के हक़ के लिए लड़ा और कौन उनके ख़िलाफ़ ... सौ झूठ एक सच को नहीं छुपा सकते, और जिसको सच्चे दिल से चाहो वो तुम्हें कभी नफ़रत नहीं कर सकता, तुझे क्या लगता है तेरे कहने से पंजाब मेरे ख़िलाफ़ हो जाएगा? हा हा इतने बड़े बड़े सपने मत देख तेरा दिल टूटेगा.”

For the unversed, their row started after Diljit had shared his pictures wherein he posed amidst the snow on his Twitter handle and his photos surely didn’t go down well with the Tanu Weds Manu actress.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut lands another jibe at Diljit Dosanjh; Says ‘local revolutionary is enjoying winter’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×