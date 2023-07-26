Diljit Dosanjh hugs Cheap Thrills singer Sia, shares happy PICS from their meeting; Internet can't keep calm

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is always a delight with his shenanigans. Recently, he took his fans and social media followers by surprise when he posted a slew of delightful photos with popular Australian singer Sia. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Diljit dropped a string of pictures, where he can be seen posing with the Cheap Thrills hitmaker inside a recording studio.

Diljit Dosanjh meets Sia

Without divulging much about the story behind the photos, alongside the post, Diljit wrote, “Unstoppable Vibe “ SIA - What An Energy Happy Vibe (blessed emoji)”. The Udta Punjab actor also tagged the international singer in the caption. Besides Instagram, Diljit has also shared his photos with Sia on Twitter.

In the first photo, Diljit and Sia are seen all smiles as they pose for a happy picture together. In the second photo, an elated Diljit Dosanjh is seen flashing a hearty smile as he exchanges a warm hug with Sia. As we swipe further, we see pictures of Diljit recording inside a studio. Sia has shared the same pictures with Diljit on her official Instagram handle too.

A musical collab in the offing?

As we swipe further, we see Diljit and Sia being joined by the popular American record producer Greg Krustin for a photo. Greg Krustin has reportedly worked with some of the best globally renowned singers such as Harry Styles and Paul McCartney to name a few.

Although, the purpose of Diljit’s meeting with Sia and Greg Krustin is still unknown, we assume the trio could probably have come together for a musical collaboration. Will we see Sia featuring in any of Diljit’s upcoming tracks? Lookslike, we all will have to wait until Diljit spills the beans himself!

Twitteratis have gone gaga over Diljit and Sia’s photos. They can’t stop themselves gushing over the fact that Diljit met Sia, who’s a global icon. All they are expecting is a musical collaboration between Diljit and Sia. Reacting to Diljit’s latest tweet, a fan wrote, “New remix to unstoppable or is it a new song? (Pls be new song).” “Now this is getting insane”, commented another excited fan. “You're making us proud”, a Twitterati commented.

Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming projects

The OG Punjabi munda of Bollywood, Diljit Dosanjh who made his acting debut in the Hindi film industry with Udta Punjab in 2016, is a big star of the Punjabi film and music industry. Best known for Good Newwz, Phillauri and Soorma, Diljit also made huge waves on the digital front with his OTT movie Jogi.

The powerhouse Punjabi singer who took the 2023 Coachella music fest by storm, Dosanjh will next be seen in Honey Trehan’s Punjab 95. In Punjab 95, Diljit Dosanjh essays the role of a human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The film's world premiere will take place at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2023.