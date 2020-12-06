Diljit Dosanjh joins farmers protest in Delhi: Says 'farmers have created a new history, Hats off to them'

After extending support to farmers on social media, Diljit Dosanjh has joined the farmers’ protest at the Singhu border in New Delhi and lauded them for creating history.

Actor Diljit Dosanjh has joined the league of actors who have extended their support to the farmers agitating against the three new farm laws brought in by the central government. The popular singer-actor had earlier shown his support on social media which led to an ugly spat with . And, now Diljit joined the farmers’ protest at Singhu border in the National Capital Region and addressed them from the stage.

As per ANI, while addressing the farmers, Diljit requested the central government to accept their demands. He said, “We have only one request to Centre..please fulfil the demands of our farmers. Everyone is sitting here peacefully & entire country is with farmers.”

The Udta Punjab star added, “Hats off to all of you, farmers have created a new history. This history would be narrated to future generations. Farmers' issues shouldn't be diverted by anyone.” Diljit also shared a picture of it on his Instagram handle, writing, “Baba Ang Sang Sahai Hove #farmerprotest.” In the picture, he can be seen sitting down with the farmers. In his address, the Punjabi sensation also lauded the protesting farmers for creating history.

Take a look at the tweets below:

Hats off to all of you, farmers have created a new history. This history would be narrated to future generations. Farmers' issues shouldn't be diverted by anyone: Singer-Actor Diljit Dosanjh addressing protesting farmers at Singhu border https://t.co/NrXfCAyBdI pic.twitter.com/u8w7v5w2r9 — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

Delhi: Singer & actor Diljit Singh Dosanjh addresses protesting farmers at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) "We have only one request to Centre..please fulfil the demands of our farmers. Everyone is sitting here peacefully & entire country is with farmers," he says pic.twitter.com/H5ax67QsBX — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

On a related note, the Soorma actor had earlier slammed Kangana for spreading false information about the farmer’s protest. For the unversed, the actress had shared a tweet misidentifying an elderly Sikh woman during the farmers’ protest as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh. She had said that the woman had joined the protest for a meagre price of Rs 100.

Diljit slammed Kangana in a series of tweets after she called him 's pet. Many celebrities including Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha and Boxer Vijender Singh have hailed him for being bold enough to call out the Fashion actress.

