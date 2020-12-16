Diljit Dosanjh on Kangana’s tweet about provoking farmers: Who is she to decide who’s nationalist & who isn’t?

After Kangana Ranaut claimed that Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are instigating the farmers, the Udta Punjab actor has come up with a sharp reply.

and controversies always go hand in hand. The lady, who is known for her bold and unabashed statements, recently sparked a controversy after she made a harsh comment about the ongoing farmer protest. This led to her war of words with Diljit Dosanjh and looks like their feud is never ending. Days after their fiery Twitter war, Kangana launched a fresh attack at Diljit and and accused them of instigating farmer and then disappearing. She also asked that if these celebs should face any kind of government inquiry or case.

And now, Diljit has come up with an epic response to Kangana’s response who has quizzed about who gave her the right to decide who’s nationalist and who isn’t. He tweeted, “Disappeared Wala Tan Bulekha Hee Kadh Deo.. Naley Kon Desh Premi Te Kon Desh Virodhi Eh Decide Karn Da Hakk Ehnu Kiney De Ta? Eh Kithey Di Authority aa? Farmers Nu Desh Virodhi Kehn ton Paihlan Sharm Kar Lao Koi Maadi Moti.. (Forget about disappearing.. but who gave her the right to decide who’s a traitor or nationalist of this country? Where is this authority coming from? Before calling farmers traitors of this country have some shame at least.)”

Take a look at Diljit’s response to Kangana’s fresh attack:

For the uninitiated, Kangana, earlier in the day, Kangana had tweeted, "Mai chahti hu ki @diljitdosanjh aur @priyankachopra ji jo kisano ke liye local krantikariyo ki bhumika mai dikhe kam se kam ek video ke madhyam se kisano ko ye toh bataye ki unko virodh kis baat ka karna hai, dono kisano ko bhadkakar gayab ho gaye hai aur dekho kisano ki aur desh ki ye halat hai (I want @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra, who became local activists, to release a video and tell the farmers what they should be protesting for, both have instigated the farmers and then disappeared. And see what's the state of farmers and the country today)."

