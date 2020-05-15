Diljit Dosanjh is 'khush' because it's his cheat day

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is over-the-moon as it is cheat day and has made pancakes on the occasion.

A cheat day is when a person, who is on a healthy diet, allows themselves to consume anything they want over an entire day.

Diljit took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself dancing out of happiness on "Bella Ciao", the title track of Spanish show "Money Heist", originally titled "La Casa de Papel". He then reveals his recipe for pancake in the clip.

The caption in the video reads: "Cheat day di khushi."

In the end of the video, he is heard saying: "Guys enjoy! I am enjoying my pancake".

"Pancake. Mitha Mitha (sweet sweet)... Pesh Hai (here it is) A#cheatday," he captioned the video, which ended with a picture of his dish and his signature like "I need my spoon."

CHEAT DAY DI KHUSHI Aaj Kya Banega Fer aa...... pic.twitter.com/7vZUsFxVG3 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) May 14, 2020

Amid lockdown, the actor has taken to cooking. Everyday, Diljit takes to his Instagram stories and shares recipes of the dish he is making and cooking tales while he preps for the dish.

On the acting front, Diljit was last seen on screen in "Good Newwz", which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kiara Advani.

