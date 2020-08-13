  1. Home
Diljit Dosanjh leaves internet in splits after 'Clash' with a virtual assistant; Fans 'relate' to his struggle

Diljit Dosanjh gets into a hilarious banter with a virtual assistant and the internet cannot stop laughing. The viral video comes months after his hit cooking video series.
Diljit Dosanjh has the internet laughing out loud courtesy his recent video. After taking over the summer with his quirky cooking videos, the singer-actor caught everyone's attention this week with a hilarious banter he had with a virtual assistant Alexa. The Punjabi superstar took to Instagram and shared a video where he requested the famous assistant to play one of his recently released songs, Clash, while he prepared a healthy breakfast smoothie. While the singer was confident that his song will be played, because the virtual support did play it the first time, he was bamboozled at his second try. 

The video unfolds showing the singer struggling to convince the VA to play his song while it continued to misinterpret his requests and played different songs. The singer clearly frustrated to point that he ended up blurting out, "behen meri" until his song eventually played. Diljit thanked his stars and annonced, "O man gi oye! Ae mera dimaag khaagi dekh (Oh she finally got it! Ate my head though),” in true Punjabi style. 

The banter has fans in splits. Not only did they find the singer-actor's struggle hilarious but they also felt relatable to his banter. "We all can surely relate to Diljit’s struggle with AlexaFace with tears of joy," a fan wrote. "Diljit talking to Alexa is literally me every time I be telling Alex to do something," another fan added. 

Check out the video and other tweets below: 

On the work front, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Diljit is reuniting with his Soorma director Shaad Ali for a quirky rom-com. "Shaad had been working on this script which is based on male pregnancy. Although it's essentially a love story, the quirk element in the film is about the leading man getting pregnant, instead of the actress," our sources revealed. "When Shaad called Diljit and narrated him the whole idea, he absolutely loved it. In fact, he immediately agreed to do the film," the insider told us.

Read all about it here: EXCLUSIVE: Diljit Dosanjh signs Shaad Ali's next based on male pregnancy

