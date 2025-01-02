Diljit Dosanjh meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi and calls it 'memorable interaction'; watch highlights of their conversation HERE
Diljit Dosanjh recently met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was proud of the singer's feat. The two men discussed Dosanjh's achievements and India's greatness. Check it out.
Diljit Dosanjh has been touring across the globe with his team to entertain his fans with his electrifying performance and soulful music. With his Dil-Luminati Tour, the singer-actor was able to create history. His tour became the biggest global tour by an Indian artist ever. While that’s a huge achievement on its own, Dosanjh recently visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was also proud of the artist.
On January 1, 2025, the official Instagram handle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi dropped a video giving a peek into Diljit Dosanjh’s recent meeting with the PM of India. The video opens with the singer-actor making his way into the PM’s office with a bouquet of flowers.
Dressed in a long black coat with matching pants, a white shirt, a tie, and a turban, the Crew actor looked dapper as always. He then posed with PM Modi soon after which they sat down for a conversation. The caption of the video reads, “A very memorable interaction! Here are the highlights.”
In the clip, PM Modi can be seen telling the Amar Singh Chamkila actor, “Hindustan ke gaon ka ek ladka jab duniya me naam roshan karta hai toh acha lagta hai. Aapke pariwaar ne aapka naam Diljit rakha toh aap jeete he jaatein ho logon ko. (When a boy from a village of India makes the country proud, it feels really good. Your family named you Diljit and you have been winning people’s hearts.)”
As they discussed India’s greatest during the interaction, Dosanjh stated, “Hum padte they ke mera Bharat mahaan. Jab mai baahra ghooma toh mereko pata chala ye kyun kehte hai. (We used to read that our country is great. When I started touring the world I realized why it is said so.)”
The Lover singer also dropped several images from their meeting on his Instagram handle.
Upon watching Diljit with PM Modi, several celebs and fans were proud of him. Harbhajan Singh opined, “Punjabi chaaa gaye oye” while B Praab showered several red heart emojis in the comments section. Sanjay Kapoor also lauded Dosanjh.
