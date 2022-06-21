Diljit Dosanjh pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala at his Vancouver concert; Says 'his name is written on hearts'

Punjabi singer-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu also known as Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in his car on 29 May 2022 in Jawaharke village of Mansa district in Punjab by unidentified assailants. His sudden demise has left the entire nation in shock. Recently, Diljit Dosanjh paid an emotional tribute to the late Punjabi singer at his concert in Vancouver, Canada. ‘This Show Is Dedicated To Our Brothers’ was shown in the background of Diljit’s show. Many videos from the concert are also doing rounds on the internet in which Diljit is seen crooning special tracks.

Diljit also shared a video of his tribute performance on his Twitter account, and captioned it "One Love." Dosanjh also paid his tribute to late kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu and late actor Deep Sidhu at his concert. He also gave a speech in which he asked for unity in the Punjabi community. The Good Newwz actor also addressed the moment when Sidhu's father took off his turban during his son's funeral. He said, "Bapu don't take off your turban, we respect it a lot." Further, the singer added, "All the Punjabi community should come together and be one, we should not raise fingers at each other. There are many who will try to divide us. Moose Wala's name is written on the heart. This is a message for those who are trying to divide us. It will require an impossible effort to erase this name from the heart."

Check out Diljit Dosanjh's tribute Sidhu Moose Wala:

The Punjab Police has been investigating the matter of Sidhu Moose Wala's death. Reportedly, recently, the Delhi Police has arrested two main sharpshooters involved in the case. The shooters are identified as Priyavrat Fauji (26) and Kashish (24).

Also Read: Drake pays a heartfelt tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala; Plays late Punjabi singer’s songs on his new radio show