Diljit Dosanjh praises Aamir Khan as he watches Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari: This is called supporting Indian cinema

The COVID-19 crisis and the subsequent lockdown adversely affected the entertainment industry. But the good news is that it has gradually returned to normal with the beginning of the unlock phase. And the best part here is the reopening of theatres which many have been eagerly waiting for in the past few months. The movie lovers couldn’t have been happier as the makers of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari released it into the theatres on November 15, 2020, on the occasion of Diwali.

It is the first fresh film to be released into the theatres after the lockdown. The movie is said to have opened to getting decent reviews from the audience and the film critics. Today, decided to watch it in the theatres and announced the same on his Twitter handle. Here’s what he wrote in his tweet, “On my way to see Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari in a cinema hall. Really looking forward to the big screen experience, after so long!”

On my way to see Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari in a Cinema Hall. Really looking forward to the big screen experience, after so long ! — Aamir Khan (aamir_khan) November 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh, who is among the main leads of the satirical comedy, has penned an appreciation post for the Laal Singh Chaddha star on social media. The Punjabi singer and actor writes, “This Is Called Supporting INDIAN CINEMA. Har Business Ke Liye Tough Time hai We Know... Ek Doosrey ki Support se Hee hum Fer Khadey Ho Saktey Hain (We know it’s a tough time for every business. We can stand again only with each other’s support).” For the unversed, the movie also features Fatima Sana Shaikh and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles.

