Diljit Dosanjh proud of Priyanka Chopra & Lilly Singh's Hollywood journey; Hosts them in his LA concert

Diljit Dosanjh is synonymous with great music, a cracking sense of humour and his love for fashion. The Punjabi pop star has slowly and steadily spread his wings across India and become a much loved star. From his foot-tapping music to his candid presence on social media, Diljit has won millions of hearts. He has found much success in his acting consignments, be it for Pollywood or Bollywood. The performer has been a part of amazing movies like Soorma, Honsla Rakh, Good Newwz, Sardaar Ji, Sardaar Ji 2, Udta Punjab and more. The actor bumped into global sensations Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Lilly Singh in Los Angeles, while on his music tour.

Diljit Dosanjh shared a post on Instagram with Priyanka Chopra and Lilly Singh and wrote about the global icons that they are, who have established a strong hold on Hollywood. His caption read, “Love and Respect. @priyankachopra @lilly saanu maan ann sadian kudian te. Jina ne Hollywood vich ja ke dhakk pai aa. LA was a movie”, which loosely translates as he is with women who made it big in Hollywood. The trio were at their goofiest best as they stood to take photos together. Dijit in his denim jacket, Lilly in her brown patched co-ord set and Priyanka in her printed black blazer, looked stunning. In the photos that he shared, he also shared a photo of Priyanka and Lilly enjoying his concert, as they stood with a large crowd who came to see Diljit perform.

Have a look at Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram post:

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh, fresh from the gigantic success of Honsla Rakh, is busy with his USA music tour. Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in the Hollywood rom-com titled It's All Coming Back to Me. The Bajirao Mastani actress also has a Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in her kitty. It will mark Priyanka's return to the Indian screens after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink.

