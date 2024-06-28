Diljit Dosanjh QUIZ: Think you're a fan of GOAT? Answer 9 quirky questions to prove your love(r)

Diljit Dosanjh is currently roaring in theaters with his recently released movie Jatt & Juliet 3. This is nowhere the first feat for the Punjabi artist as he is already a global sensation - kudos to his music and mastery in acting. Hailing from a small village in Punjab, Diljit has now made the entire world chant ‘Mai Hoon Punjab.’

The trailblazer enjoys a massive and loyal fanbase across the world who claims to know anything and everything about him. We have brought a quiz to test them. In today’s special quiz by Pinkvilla, you will have to answer a quirky set of just nine questions about Diljit Dosanjh and prove you are his true lover.

Do you think you know everything about the OG GOAT? Let’s put your knowledge on trail. In 3… 2… 1… click on start and shuru ho jaao!

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Now tell us how much you scored, @pinkvilla. Do you think you could have done better? Retake this quiz and test your fate yet again. Don’t forget to share this with your friends, family, and Dosanjheaala fans and check how big of an admirer they are.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Leela Bhansali QUIZ: You think you are fan of his cinematic grandeur? Prove by answering THESE simple questions