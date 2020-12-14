Diljit Dosanjh REACTS to people trolling farmers’ pizza langar: Farmers consuming poison was never a concern

Diljit Dosanjh recently took to his Twitter handle to share a post about how the farmers are being criticized for arranging ‘pizza langar’ at their protests.

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has been quite vocal about the ongoing farmers’ protests. The Udta Punjab actor also appeared at the protest site and silently donated Rs. 1 crore to the farmers to buy war clothes. This isn’t all. Diljit has also been asking the government to solve the farmers’ problems at the earliest and has been sharing regular updates about the protest along with extending support to the farmers. Keeping up with this trajectory, recently, the Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari actor took to his Twitter handle to share a post about how the farmers are being criticized for arranging ‘pizza langar’ at their protests. ‘

To note, while several pics from the farmers protest has been doing the round on social media, a pic of farmers having pizza langar grabbed a lot of attention and even invited trolls. Reacting to the same, in his tweet, Diljit mentioned the irony of how farmers eating pizzas are making more headlines than them committing suicides. The singer-actor shared a post on Twitter that read as, ‘Farmers consuming poison was never a concern but farmers eating pizza is news’. He shared the same and wrote, “Very good. It must pain your heart so much, right?”

Take a look at Diljit Dosanjh’s tweet here:

Shaa Baa Shey Badaa Didh Dukheya Tuadha Hain ? pic.twitter.com/u16Ti96AlN — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 14, 2020

Recently, he indulged himself in a Twitter spat with actor . Diljit slammed the Queen actress for her controversial remark about a female protester. Later, Kangana deleted her tweet but their Twitter war continued for long. The Good Newwz actor kept tweeting in Punjabi and asked Kangana to apologise from the old woman.

Last week, Kangana once again launched a fresh attack at Diljit and and wrote, “Problem is not just them but each and every individual who supports them and opposes #FarmersBill_2020 they are all aware how important this bill is for farmers still they provoke innocent farmers to incite violence, hatred and Bharat Band for their petty gains.”

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh replies in a hilarious way after Kangana Ranaut joins Twitterati in asking 'Diljit Kitthe Aa'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Diljit Dosanjh Twitter

Share your comment ×