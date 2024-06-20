Diljit Dosanjh recalls what made him think that he should be in Udta Punjab co-starring Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor

On June 17, 2024, Udta Punjab celebrated its 8th anniversary. The film remains one of the most beloved movies, with a star cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh making it a standout action crime film.

Interestingly, Udta Punjab marked Diljit's big Bollywood debut. The singer and actor recalled an incident where he landed the role, attributing it to pure manifestation.

Diljit Dosanjh recalls joining Udta Punjab alongside Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Shahid Kapoor

In a recent chat with Sucharita Tyagi, Diljit Dosanjh discussed how Udta Punjab director Abhishek Chaubey aimed for the film to be mainstream rather than purely commercial, despite its prominent cast, which included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Shahid Kapoor.

The interviewer mentioned that Abhishek wanted to cast someone less known in the Bollywood industry due to the already star-studded lineup, to which Diljit recalled how he was chosen for the role.

Diljit shared that he saw a post about Udta Punjab with the title and learned that the movie was in progress. He mentioned being at home after returning from a wedding show and thinking he should be in the film because it was about Punjab.

He thought, that since the title had Punjab and they were casting everyone, they should consider him too. Shortly after, he received a call from the filmmakers, who expressed their interest in meeting him, and that’s how he landed the role.

Diljit Dosanjh's work front

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh recently made India proud with his debut on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show. His musical performance has taken the internet by storm, and fans simply cannot keep calm.

Have a look the video here:

Diljit Dosanjh recently appeared in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Parineeti Chopra, earning critical acclaim for his performance. Currently, he is busy promoting his upcoming film Jatt and Juliet 3 and is also working on his forthcoming album Legacy.

Additionally, Dosanjh will star in Boney Kapoor and Anees Bazmee's No Entry 2. The singer will share the screen with Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in this highly anticipated sequel.

