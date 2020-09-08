Diljit Dosanjh reeled us into his hilarious lockdown life with the help of iconic Govinda songs and Usha Uthup

Diljit Dosanjh added his own spin to the Instagram Reels and delivered some hilarious videos. Here's a look at a few best videos.

If there was one celebrity who had a ball on social media this lockdown, it was Diljit Dosanjh. The Punjabi-Bollywood singer-actor gave fans something to talk about throughout the lockdown. Soon after the lockdown was announced, Diljit flooded the internet with cooking videos. Channelling his true-blue Punjabi nature, the actor narrated each recipe with quirks. He reached a point where he recreated Kylie Jenner's famous "Flakey French Toast". So, when Instagram rolled out its new reels, it was obvious that Diljit was going to make the most of it.

Here are a few of our favourite reels from Diljit's profile:

- When Diljit channelled his inner Govinda:

Diljit's first reel saw the actor dance to the tunes of Ladka Deewana Lage from Govinda's hit film Dulhe Raja. Diljit added colour to the video by sporting different tones of jackets while dancing in his home's hallway and grooving on his bed.

- When Diljit summed up our lockdown mood:

The initial days of lockdown were filled with energy and excitement. Dalgona coffee was served, master chefs were coming out of the closets and plating some mouthwatering dishes and every night was game night. However, as the summer died down, so did our spirits and eventually, boredom took over our mood. Turns out Diljit was hit by the wave as well. He filmed a reel revealing he was also "Okay I'm bored in the house, and I'm in the house bored, Bored in a house and I'm in the house bored." This time, he had the company of his pooch!

- Diljit capsuled freedom in 15 seconds:

Diljit shared a reel dancing on the road, streets and other outdoor spots on the tunes of Usha Uthup's Auva Auva Koi Yahan Nache. The joy on his face of being outdoors summed up our excitement when the unlocking began.

- Who's the crush, Diljit?

Diljit made yet another reel describing everyone's expression when they come across a new photo of their crush. While he was bang on, we wonder if he was gazing at Kylie Jenner.

Which was your favourite Diljit Dosanjh reel? Let us know in the comments below.

