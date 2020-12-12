Diljit Dosanjh replies in a hilarious way after Kangana Ranaut joins Twitterati in asking 'Diljit Kitthe Aa'

Kangana Ranaut had joined Twitter users in asking about Diljit Dosanjh's whereabouts yesterday after she had tweeted about the Farmers' protest and questioned him. Later, Diljit had an epic way of responding to the trend 'Diljit Kitthe Aa' and it will crack you up.

It was just last week that the world of Twitter witnessed an ugly war of words between and Diljit Dosanjh over a tweet on the ongoing Farmers' protest by the Thalaivi actress. While not much time has elapsed since then, once again, Diljit was trending on Twitter yesterday after Kangana joined netizens in asking about his whereabouts. The Thalaivi actress had raised questions over Diljit and Jonas' support to the Farmers' protest yesterday and hence had tweeted with 'Diljit Kitthe Aa' when the latter did not respond.

However, Diljit responded late evening and his epic reply left netizens in splits. Without tagging anyone, Diljit hit up with his entire schedule of the day on being asked about his whereabouts all day by Twitterati and Kangana. He shared that after waking up, he worked out at the gym, then worked the entire day and then was off to sleep again. He ended his tweet on a hilarious note and announced his schedule for everyone trending 'Diljit Kitthe Aa.'

Diljit wrote, "Subha Uth Ke GYM Laya..Fer Sara Din Kam Kita .. Hun Mai Saun Lagga Haan..AH Lao Fadh Lao MERA SCHEDULE #MeraSchedule #AaJa #Aaja." On the other hand, prior to Diljit's response, Kangana had tweeted and asked about his whereabouts. She wrote, "Today after working in a 12 hours shift in Hydrabad this evening I flew down to Chennai to attend a charity event, how do I look in yellow? Also #Diljit_Kitthe_aa ?Everyone is looking for him here on twitter."

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh's tweets:

Today after working in a 12 hours shift in Hydrabad this evening I flew down to Chennai to attend a charity event, how do I look in yellow? Also #Diljit_Kitthe_aa ?

Everyone is looking for him here on twitter pic.twitter.com/Sbx6K4Shvb — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 11, 2020

Subha Uth Ke GYM Laya.. Fer Sara Din Kam Kita .. Hun Mai Saun Lagga Haan.. AH Lao Fadh Lao MERA SCHEDULE #MeraSchedule #AaJa #Aaja — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 11, 2020

Meanwhile, during the day too, Kangana had questioned Diljit and Priyanka over extending support to the Farmers' protest and urged them to listen to the explanation of the bills that they had raised their voices against. Last week, Diljit and Kangana's heated exchange on Twitter over the former seeking an apology from the actress over a tweet regarding an elderly woman protestor had left netizens divided between them.

