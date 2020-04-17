Diljit Dosanjh reveals he's a huge fan of BTS' live concerts; Confesses he doesn't understand their lyrics

After Kylie Jenner and Gal Gadot, Diljit Dosanjh reveals he is a fan of BTS. The singer revealed he enjoys the band's live concerts.

Diljit Dosanjh never seizes to surprise. The Punjabi and Bollywood actor has painted social media red with his crush for Kylie Jenner. He took the internet by storm when he began confessing his admiration for Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot. Now, the actor-singer talks BTS. For the unversed, BTS is a K-Pop band featuring seven members: RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V and Suga. Diljit has been following the Bangtan Boys on Twitter and Instagram. Although Diljit hasn't reacted two to their tweets like a true blue ARMY member, Diljit has now revealed the reason he likes the K-Pop band.

The Good Newwz star revealed he likes BTS for their spectacular live concerts. The Patiala Peg hitmaker made the confession when an Indian ARMY member asked him if he has a favourite BTS song. "M shocked App BTS ko follow karte hen. Can you please tell which BTS song is your current favorite," a fan asked the singer. "Live Stage Performance wadia BTS Dian .. Odan Samjh Kush Ni Aunda Mainu.. Live Concerts Da Mai Fan an (BTS' live stage performances are great. Although I don't understand their lyrics, I am a fan of their live concerts," Diljit tweeted.

This left the Bangtan ARMY in India excited. Fans recommended he watches their songs with subtitles. Fans also recommended a few of BTS' music videos, including Spring Day, Fake Love, Boy With Luv, I Need You and ON! that Diljit could watch.

Check out Diljit's tweet below:

Live Stage Performance wadia BTS Dian .. Odan Samjh Kush Ni Aunda Mainu.. Live Concerts Da Mai Fan an https://t.co/Ow4FnnB5Yo — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 16, 2020

This isn't the first time Diljit has showered BTS with love. Diljit began following BTS last summer and gave a huge shoutout to the band. "@BTS_twt @bts_bighit They r Lit," he tweeted. He also bowed down to the ARMY. "Insane Fan Following.. RESPECT," he tweeted.

Check out the tweet below:

@BTS_twt @bts_bighit They r Lit Insane Fan Following.. RESPECT Respect entire Team #BTS — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) May 24, 2019

Well, Diljit is in luck for BTS is hosting the Bang Bang Con this weekend for fans to relive a few of their best concerts. The concert kicks off on April 18 and features concerts like BTS 3rd Muster and BTS 2014 Live Trilogy: Episode ll The Red Bullet (2014 Memories), April 19 includes BTS 4th Muster (Happy Ever After) and BTS World Tour 'Love Yourself' Seoul. Read more about it here: Bang Bang Con: BTS announces huge streaming concert; ARMY to revisit Love Yourself Seoul, HYYH live concerts

