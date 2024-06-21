Diljit Dosanjh reveals why he dons desi attire for international shows: 'Punjabi dress is important’

Diljit Dosanjh's trademark charm and Punjabi desi attire are elements he consistently showcases during his concerts, reflecting his deep connection to his culture. While the actor and singer looks dapper in every outfit, have you ever wondered why he consistently chooses to wear his Punjabi attire during his international performances? If you don't know, read this story to find out why.

Diljit Dosanjh reveals why he dons Punjabi attire during international shows

In a recent chat with Sucharita Tyagi on her YouTube channel, Diljit revealed that attire is more important to him than the songs. Dosanjh said that despite some of his audience not understanding the language, the singer-actor has remained faithful to his roots by singing in Punjabi.

He emphasized the significance of performing his international shows with Punjabi songs and wearing Punjabi attire, stating, "It is very important for me to sing Punjabi songs during my international performances. Wearing Punjabi dress is also important."

Diljit Dosanjh manifested going on Jimmy Fallon's show

Diljit recounted that he had manifested appearing on the Jimmy Fallon show a long time ago. When it finally happened, his friend sent him a text, reminding him of their previous conversation. He explained that he had mentioned to one of his friends about the Jimmy Fallon show some time ago.

Diljit proceeded to show the interviewer a text message from his friend, where his friend had said that he had manifested being on a late-night show.

The Amar Singh Chamkila star also mentioned that after each show, he and his team review the performance to identify any mistakes and make necessary corrections.

He also admitted that they had made some errors during Jimmy Fallon's show. He recalled discussing these issues the next morning while taking a walk in Central Park, reflecting on the mistakes they had made the previous night.

Diljit Dosanjh's work front

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Parineeti Chopra, earning high praise for their roles in Imtiaz Ali's film. Chamkila is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Currently, he is busy promoting his Punjabi movie titled Jatt and Juliet 3 alongside Neeru Bajwa. The singer is also working on his upcoming album, Legacy.

Regarding his Bollywood projects, the actor has Boney Kapoor and Anees Bazmee's No Entry 2 lined up, where he will share screen space with actors Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

