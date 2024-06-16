Diljit Dosanjh reveals why Shah Rukh Khan is such a big brand; reacts to his ‘Diljit is best actor in the country’ comment

Diljit Dosanjh is basking in praise for his performances in the 2024 films Crew and Amar Singh Chamkila. The actor is now gearing up for the release of Jatt & Juliet 3. In a recent interview, Diljit showered love on Bollywood’s Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan.

He reacted to Imtiaz Ali’s revelation of Shah Rukh calling Diljit the best actor in the country. Diljit also stated that SRK is a good person, which is the reason behind his being such a big brand.

Diljit Dosanjh on Shah Rukh Khan calling him ‘best actor in the country’

In a recent interview with Raj Shamani, Diljit Dosanjh recalled the time when Imtiaz Ali told him that Shah Rukh Khan called him the ‘best actor in the country.’

He stated, “Pata ni kaise bol diya yeh unhone (I don’t know how he said this).” Diljit recounted that when the Amar Singh Chamkila director mentioned this to him, he responded by saying that he wasn’t such a good actor. Diljit also said to Imtiaz that if he asked him to act in rehearsal, he wouldn’t be able to do it, but he wanted to work in his film.

Diljit Dosanjh on Shah Rukh Khan getting a great amount of love

When asked why he thought Shah Rukh Khan was such a big brand and received a lot of love, Diljit Dosanjh mentioned, “Insaan bahut acche hain (He is a very good human).”

Diljit expressed that, first and foremost, a person needed to be a good human. He stated that then comes how much a person could tolerate in a given situation. Diljit said, “Aapko uss situation me dala jae, aap jitna jhel sakte ho uss hisaab se hi aapko cheezein milengi (If you’re put in a situation, you get things depending on how much you can tolerate).”

The Crew actor said that SRK deserved to be Shah Rukh Khan. He shared how people outside India associated the country with Shah Rukh, which is a huge thing. Diljit called King Khan a sorted artist who worked hard and is a lovely human being, and he affirmed that God has given him the amount he can tolerate.

Diljit's next movie, Jatt & Juliet 3, hits theaters on June 27, 2024.

