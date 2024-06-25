Diljit Dosanjh says his success isn’t ‘overnight’; reveals working hard for 22 years cost him a lot: ‘Couldn’t give my family much time’

Diljit Dosanjh who is all set to star in the third instalment of his hit Jatt & Juliet recently kickstarted the Punjabi leg of promotions. The singer-actor has gone all out and about making sure everyone from India and abroad heads to theatres near them to see his magic on the big screen. Recently during one of his promotional outings, Diljit was heard talking about the recent surge in his success and what all cost him to be where he is today.

Diljit Dosanjh says he has been working for decades to experience this stardom

The Amar Singh Chamkila is on a brief break from his North American music tour, Dil-Luminati which has become a raging sensation in the West. He recently featured in Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show as well alongside hitting a critically acclaimed movie Amar Singh Chamkila that was released earlier this year.

While many assume it's a sudden spike in his success lately, Diljit Dosanjh feels this was long overdue and it could have never happened in one day. During his Chandigarh promotions, Diljit was heard expressing, “It’s not overnight fame.” He shared that he has been in the industry for close to 22 years and has worked day and night to stand where he is today.

He added, “This cost me a lot of things, I couldn’t give my family much time. All those years of hard work have now paid rich dividends”. Dosanjh further shared that now when kids around him see his success, it also validates their thoughts that they can also do it and can in fact go way above and beyond him.

Diljit Dosanjh says he finds ‘sukoon’ seeing the spotlight on Punjab

Further speaking to the media, the Crew actor doubled down on his love for Punjab and said that he sources his energy from there. “No matter where I am in the world, Punjab is with me, in my blood,” Dosanjh expressed. He further admitted that he is determined to do at least one Punjabi film, and an album every year.

“That's something substantial for me. Baaki sab bachon, Punjab pehlan e (Everything comes after Punjab),” the 40-year-old concluded.

