Diljit Dosanjh says Sushant Singh Rajput’s movie Dil Bechara should have been released in theatres

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh considers the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as a "jaandaar banda" (a guy full of life).
June 30, 2020
Taking to Instagram, Diljit wrote: "2 Vaari Mileya c mai Veer Nu.. JAANDAAR BANDA C YAAR (I had met him two times in my life. He was a guy full of life)." Diljit also shared a poster of Sushant's last film "Dil Bechara", which will be released on a digital platform next month. However, it seems Diljit is not happy with the decision of releasing Sushant's last movie on the OTT platform. "Eh Tan Theatre ch v Release Honi Chaidi Aa.. (It should be released in theatres)," Diljit added.


On Monday, it was announced that "Dil Bechara" is among seven new Bollywood films that would premiere on a streaming platform. The film releases on OTT on July 24, bypassing traditional theatrical release. "Dil Bechara" which marks the directorial debut of ace casting director Mukesh Chhabra, is a Bollywood adaptation of "The Fault In Our Stars". The film also stars buddingactress Sanjana Sanghi. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai, June 14. Reportedly, he was battling depression. The post mortem report has stated that the actor committed suicide.

