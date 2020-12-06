Diljit Dosanjh secretly donates Rs 1 crore to keep protesting farmers warm, says Punjabi singer Singga

Punjabi singer Singga in a now expired Instagram Story, told his fans and followers about Diljit's noble deed. Take a look at the short clip below.

Among many prominent personalities who have come out in support of the farmers protests, Diljit Dosanjh has been at the front of this battle. From voicing his opinions on the matter to even engaging in a nasty war of words on Twitter with , the singer and actor has made himself heard. On Saturday, took it one step further as he joined the protesting farmers at Delhi border.

Speaking to the farmers, Diljit addressed a large gathering and said, "'I have come here not to speak but to listen to you. I compliment you for having created history. We used to hear tales that inspired us and now we have seen history being created yet again. I want to urge the government to accept the demand of farmers. I would also like to urge the media to support us, these farmers are sitting peacefully with their demands, please show that and support us."

Meanwhile, reports of Diljit silently donating Rs 1 crore to keep the protesting farmers warm during the winter season has now come to the fore. Punjabi singer Singga in a now expired Instagram Story, told his fans and followers about Diljit's noble deed. Turns out, Diljit donated Rs 1 crore in order to provide warm clothes to farmers who are protesting on the streets. With temperatures dipping below 15 degrees celsius, Diljit donated for a needy cause.

Singga in Punjabi said, "Thank you brother, you gave Rs 1 crore for the farmers, for their warm clothes, and nobody knows. You didn't post about it. Nowadays people can't shut up after donating Rs 10." Take a look:

