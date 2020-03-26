Diljit Dosanjh shares Dude with Sign's photoshopped meme urging people to stop posting home workout videos

Diljit Dosanjh has grabbed attention on social media by sharing a photoshopped meme of Dude with Sign thereby urging fans not to post home workout videos amid COVID-19 scare. Check out his post.

The Coronavirus outbreak has adversely affected every country and it seems like there is no end to this misery. In the midst of all this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 21-day lockdown in our country in an attempt to control the situation. Just like others, our beloved celebs have also resorted to social media for virtual communication with each other and their fans. They have also been sharing posts to make fans aware of COVID-19 and the ways to avoid it.

In the midst of all this, Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has photoshopped himself in a viral meme to spread an important message on social media. The original meme popular known as ‘Dude with Sign’ features a man holding a placard that reads, “Stop posting your home workouts” which is concerning the frequent home workout videos that have been shared regularly for some time. Diljit has done the same in his Instagram post apart from the fact that he has photoshopped the picture and pasted his face in the same!

Check out the post below:

This is not the first time that the Good Newwz actor has photoshopped himself in any picture. A few days back, he had photoshopped himself in another picture which features US President Donald Trump’s wife Ivanka Trump seated in front of the Taj Mahal. We wonder what Diljit’s fans will have to say about the recent picture which he has posted on his Instagram handle!

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More