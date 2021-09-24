Diljit Dosanjh to Taapsee Pannu; Bollywood celebs who have called out their peers

Bollywood is an industry that is not just all about the glamour world. While the industry is our biggest mode of entertainment, over the years the celebs have taken up the moral responsibility of speaking about social issues. In fact, with the advent of technology and the reach of social media, celebs are often seen expressing their views on several topics of the society on social media. And while their opinions leave everyone brimming with an opinion, there are instances wherein these social media posts often lead to trolls.

In fact, while the Bollywood celebs are vocal about their opinions, they don’t shy away from calling out from their peers on things they don’t agree upon. So, today we bring you some instances wherein the Bollywood celebs were seen calling out other celebs publicly.

Rangoli Chandel

When Taapsee Pannu sang praises for Ekta Kapoor’s production Judgementall Hai Kya trailer, ’s sister Rangoli Chandel was offended by the fact that she didn’t mention the Queen star in her praiseworthy tweet. She went on to call out Taapsee for the same and tweeted, “Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy.”

Swara Bhasker

Swara has been one of the celebs who is quite vocal about the social issues. So, when the farmers protest stirred up the nation and the Bollywood celebs chose to stay silent on this, Swara called out her peers for maintaining a silent stage. In her interview with SpotboyE, Swara stated, “We can’t be that self-centered. When George Floyd was murdered and the black-lives-matter movement happened, our celebrities were regularly tweeting on it.” She even tweeted, “और बोलो ‘Speak Up Bollywood.. Speak up Celebrities’”.

और बोलो ‘Speak Up Bollywood.. Speak up Celebrities’ — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 3, 2021

Diljit Dosanjh

The Punjabi singer-actor has been actively supporting the farmers protest. However, he made the headlines when he called out Kangana Ranaut for her views on the farmers protest which led to the Twitter war between the two. In fact, when Kangana expressed her disappointment over Diljit’s RiRi song which he made for Rihanna, the Udta Punjab singer wrote, “2 Rupees.. don't tell me what your job is. Made the song in half an hour.. I feel like making a song on you too..it will take 2 minutes.. everywhere you have to speak. Go away, don't bore us. Do your work.”

2 Rupees Apne Wali Job Mainu Na Das.. Gana Tan half An Hour Ch Bana Lene An Asi.. Tere te Banaun Nu Jee Ni Karda Mint tan 2 Hee Lagne an.. HAR JAGHA TU BOLNA HUNDA.. Ja Yaar Bore Na Kar .. Kam Kar Apna .. https://t.co/jWOIOkoRoE — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 3, 2021

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

Interestingly, Anurag Kashyap has been one of the celebs who has been voicing opinions against the government over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019. However, Suchitra called him out for insulting PM Modi in a series of tweets. She wrote, “Confidence bhi kismet hoti hai. Gods gift. Jis Insaan ki confidence itni low ho ki woh bas doosron ko insult aur resent karte rahe , rather than work on their own success, woh aage kaise badhenge? Example of my last tweet being #AnuragKashyap . Bhai apna kaam first dhang se Karo - sacred games aur ghost stories jaise bakwaas banaate ho. Failure digest nahi hota isliye #PMModi ko insult Karne me lage ho. It's twisted”.

Confidence bhi kismet hoti hai. Gods gift. Jis Insaan ki confidence itni low ho ki woh bas doosron ko insult aur resent karte rahe , rather than work on their own success, woh aage kaise badhenge? https://t.co/qTHiIPM8sf — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) January 14, 2020

The farmers protest had divided the entire Bollywood into two segments and it even drew attention from Hollywood. However, when Rihanna’s post drew attention to the farmers' agitation in India, several celebs had shown solidarity toward the government with their similarly worded tweets. Later, Taapsee Pannu had called out the celebs for the same and wrote, “If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others.”

If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 4, 2021

