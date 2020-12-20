Diljit Dosanjh takes a fresh dig at Kangana Ranaut as he mimics her voice & calls it 'irritating'

Kangana Ranaut had earlier taken a jibe at Priyanka Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh over their opinions on farmers' protests. Here's how the latter has reacted to it.

It seems like the war of words between and Diljit Dosanjh is not going to end soon. Both of them have been constantly taking digs at one another owing to their difference of opinions regarding the ongoing farmers’ protests. Recently, the Thalaivi actress questioned the Punjabi singer and ’s stance on the issue once again through a video on social media. Not only that but she also questioned their intentions of supporting the farmers in this matter.

Well, Diljit was quick enough to respond to this and took the help of an audio clip to the same. Not only that but he also mimicked her voice. The audio note which is in Punjabi translates this way, “Oh my god. I have to share something with you guys. There are two-three girls who are unable to digest their food until they chant my name in the morning. It’s just like a doctor prescribing two tablets in the morning and two in the evening. Only then are they able to digest food. One of those girls has a very irritating voice, so irritating. Don’t pay any attention to them. They will bark themselves hoarse. Ok ta ta.”

Check out the tweet below:

Ek Funny Gal Share Karni c Mitran Da Naam BLOOD PRESSURE Di Goli Varga Ek Vaari Lagg Jave.. Fer kithey hatda.. Tera ni Kasoor... pic.twitter.com/5fMyn2oGoB — DILJIT DOSANJH (diljitdosanjh) December 19, 2020

In another trail tweet, Diljit asked Kangana Ranaut not to spread hatred while calling ‘Karma’ an important thing. He further mentioned that all religions are the same and that’s what everyone has been taught since they were kids. The Punjabi actor and singer quotes, “Even today, people of all faiths work on the same film set, like family. Some people want to watch the world burn.”

Check out the second tweet below:

Har Vaar Chiddi Kalolo Ni Hundi Bugge Hate Na Failao Karma Baut Waddi Item an Hindu Sikh Muslim Isai Jaini Bodhi Sab Bhara Ne Aaps Vich..Nikke Hundeya Ton EH Hee Sikhde aeye an Hun V Har Dharm Da Banda Film Set te Kam Karda Family wangu.. Kush Lokan Di Job aa Agg Launa — DILJIT DOSANJH (diljitdosanjh) December 19, 2020

Credits :Diljit Dosanjh Twitter

