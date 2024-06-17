Diljit Dosanjh talks about his musical act on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; 'Gaana plane mein decide ho jayega'

Diljit Dosanjh is experiencing the pinnacle of his career, marked by consecutive international concerts, blockbuster albums, and acclaimed movie roles. Having recently starred in Chamkila, the celebrated voice of Punjab is now poised to grace The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He recently shared insights into his upcoming appearance on the show and reacted when asked about his feelings about the opportunity.

Diljit Dosanjh on his upcoming appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

In an interview with Raj Shamani, Diljit Dosanjh was questioned about his upcoming appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and how he felt about it. Diljit responded, “Thik hai dekhte hai, abhi jaa ke pata chalega. Pehli feeling ka toh nai pata, abhi jayenge dekhenge kya hota hai.” (Let's see, we'll know after going there. I don't know about the first feeling. We'll go and see what happens. )”

He was then asked if he had ever watched the show, to which he replied, ‘Haan meine dekha hai. (I have seen it.)”

He further disclosed that he would be performing a musical act on the show. When asked about the song choice, he mentioned, “Gaana abhi decide nahi kiya. Wo plane mein decide ho jayega. (Haven't decided the song yet. Will decide in in the plane.)"

Diljit Dosanjh on work front

Meeanwhile, on the professional front, Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming project is Jatt & Juliet 3, co-starring Neeru Bajwa. Both actors portray police officers in the movie, with Bajwa assuming the role of Dosanjh's superior. Apart from them, Jasmin Bajwa features in the film. Renowned for its beloved characters and captivating plotlines, the franchise has garnered a devoted following over time. Jatt & Juliet 3 is helmed by director Jagdeep Sidhu and is scheduled for release on June 27.

