Diljit Dosanjh twins in black with English singer Anne-Marie in latest PICS; Can we expect new collab?

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most talented celebrities in the industry. He is quite popular in the Punjabi industry and with movies such as Udta Punjab and Good Newwz, he has already made a mark for himself in Bollywood. Diljit enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Every now and then, he gives a glimpse of his life on Instagram. Just a few hours ago, Diljit shared photos with English singer Anne-Marie, which speculated the possibilities of their collaboration.

In the photos, Dilijit and Anne-Marie can be seen twinning in black outfits. While sharing the post, the singer wrote, “Jini Soni Awaaz Oni Pyari Soul @annemarie Her Soul is As Pure as Her Voice.” As soon as he posted the photographs, their fans rushed to drop sweet comments. A fan wrote, “Wow two favourites in one frame.” Another user commented, “Two worlds colliding.” Some also speculated about a new song. Singer Anne-Marie too had reshared Diljit’s post in the stories section of her Instagram handle. She also posted the same photos and wrote, "was so lovely meeting you @diljitdosanjh & the team, can't wait to see you again."

See Diljit’s post here:

A few days ago, Diljit had celebrated the completion of five years of his first collaboration with Anushka Sharma in their film Phillauri. The actor and singer also dropped many glimpses from his film on the photo-sharing application. Phillauri is about Kanan (Suraj Sharma) who arrives in India to marry his childhood love. But, as fate had it, he turns out to be a Manglik and had to get married to a tree where Shashi aka Anushka resided. Phillauri had performed well at the box office.

