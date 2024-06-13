Diljit Dosanjh's family will be 'troubled' says Ammy Virk as he voices support over singer's decision to hide his marriage

Little is known about Diljit Dosanjh’s personal life; the singer-actor has maintained his decision to keep his family life private. There have been numerous rumors surrounding his marriage and personal life, speculating that the Punjabi star is married and possibly has a child. However, he has neither confirmed nor openly discussed these matters.

Recently, his Punjabi co-star and actor Ammy Virk, while promoting his upcoming movie Kudi Haryane Val Di, shared his thoughts and voiced support for Diljit's choice to keep his marriage private, citing scrutiny and potential threats as reasons.

Ammy Virk on Diljit Dosanjh's family and married life

In a chat with News18, Ammy Virk said that no one can stop anyone. He mentioned that from Diljit’s perspective, it is his private matter involving his family, and there must be a reason why he hasn’t introduced them to the public. Ammy also disclosed that he himself has a wife and a daughter whom he prefers to keep out of the public eye, as they do not want their identities known.

He emphasized that currently, they can move around freely without anyone knowing they are his or Diljit's family. Ammy Virk expressed concern that if their identities were revealed, their families would face trouble.

He further added that they are in such a profession where they not only have fans but there might be some other issues too, maybe there is some enmity and families must not suffer.

He continued, "For now, they can go to the market or wherever nobody cares. If people get to know, they might be targeted. This is for their security and this is their own will as well".

Ammy Virk praises Diljit Dosanjh

Ammy further praised Diljit Dosanjh for bringing pride to India at the global level and expressed confidence that the singer would achieve an Oscar or a Grammy one day. He remarked that the singer has put in extensive effort over nearly 24 years, demonstrating immense courage and dedication.

Ammy noted that Diljit's achievements were not spontaneous, emphasizing his long-standing preparation, extensive music catalog, and powerful stage presence. Ammy conveyed optimism about Diljit's future, stating that his current endeavors in music and film were just the beginning of greater successes to come.

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Parineetu Chopra and Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon. Up next, the actor is prepping up for the release of his next titled Jatt and Juliet 3 alongside Neeru Bajwa.

