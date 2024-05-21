Diljit Dosanjh's new video from Orlando ft. hilarious commentary deserves your instant attention

Diljit Dosanjh, who was recently seen in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Parineeti Chopra, is currently busy entertaining his in the US through his ongoing tour. At the moment, the talented actor-singer is enjoying his time in the beautiful city of Florida, Orlando. Diljit Dosanjh has shared a fun vlog from his visit to the Universal Studio of Orlando.

Diljit Dosanjh shares a fun mini vlog from the US

On May 21, Diljit took to Instagram to share his experience at the theme park. He indulged in some games and enjoyed the ‘Raunak’ (liveliness) of the place. In the video, he flaunted a bright yellow car parked outside but what has grabbed everyone's attention more is his fun commentary. Diljit is quite active on social media and he keeps sharing humorous vlogs with his fans. He is even heard humming Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's trending song Bado Badi in the most funny way.

In the video, Diljit also talks about the roller coaster ride there and calls it "dangerous". He is seen bidding goodbye to his team, who is ready to sit on the roller coaster. He is also seen helping his teammate wrap his turban tightly so that he can enjoy the ride thoroughly. Diljit quips in Punjabi in the video, "Paise de le takleef ch aun vala kamm aa (It is like paying money for getting troubled)."

He then takes a water break once his team returns after enjoying the rollercoaster ride. Towards the end, Diljit shares that he will be coming with part 2 soon. He wrote along with the video, "UNIVERSAL STUDIO ORLANDO PART - 1." In no time, fans showered love on his video. Have a look:

Diljit Dosanjh enjoys the success of Amar Singh Chamkila

Diljit is currently basking in the success of his latest flick, Amar Singh Chamkila. The Imtiaz Ali film which also stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead role has garnered positive views from the audience. The film sheds light on his life and struggles. It also starred Anjum Batra, Nisha Bano, Apinderdeep Singh, Rahul Mittra, Udaybir Sandhu, Sahiba Bali, Tushar Dutt, Robbie Johal, Pavneet Singh, Anuraag Arora and more in pivotal roles. The film was released on Netflix on April 12, 2024.

Diljit Dosanjh's work front

Diljit Dosanjh will be next seen in the much anticipated Punjabi film Jatt & Juliet 3. It is the 3rd installment of his much-loved comedy franchise with Neeru Bajwa. He also has Ali Abbas Zafar's comic caper Detective Sherdil and Anees Bazmee's No Entry 2 in the pipeline.

