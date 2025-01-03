Diljit Dosanjh’s sweet gesture for fan will make you all say ‘Dil-Jeetliye’: WATCH

Diljit Dosanjh has been capturing our hearts forever, and with each passing day, he continues to prove why he is truly a star. The singer recently wrapped up his months-long Dil-Luminati tour in Ludhiana. Now, a viral video shows Diljit meeting the parents of one of his dance troupe members, creating a fan moment that makes us all say, 'Dil-Jeetliye.'

In an emotional moment that left everyone touched, Diljit Dosanjh met the parents of one of the choreographers from his dance troupe, creating a memory the family will cherish forever.

Wearing a green puffer jacket, white t-shirt, turban, and pants, the singer showed deep respect by touching the feet of the fan's parents, a gesture of reverence and warmth. Diljit also posed for a photo with them, capturing the heartfelt moment.

See the video here:

Netizens were quick to react to the video. One person wrote, "Can the happyy tears waheguru blesss uh." One person wrote, "his is so wholesome, best thing on internet today." One person wrote, "At this moment we all cried." One fan wrote, " rab da roop in human." One fan commented, "This moment will stay with us for forever."

One fan wrote, "Proud to be a fan of such a beautiful sou." One person wrote, "I have seen this video more than 10 times." Another one wrote, "Heart is full after watching this." Someone wrote, "Now that’s being a goat."

Recently, Dosanjh also took to his social media handle and shared some pictures about his unforgettable meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it a great way to kick off the year. He shared that the meeting was truly memorable and that they spoke on a range of subjects, including music.

During his tour, Diljit, performing his chart-topping songs, captivated audiences in key cities including Mumbai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Guwahati.

On the work front, Diljit’s upcoming projects include Border 2, where he stars alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty, which is currently being filmed. Additionally, he is set to appear in No Entry 2, produced by Boney Kapoor.

