‘Dilli ke laundon…’: Fukrey 3’s Pulkit Samrat reveals special connection with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

Pulkit Samrat is currently basking in the praise of audiences after the release of his latest film, Fukrey 3. The highly awaited third installment of the Fukrey franchise has struck a chord with viewers who are applauding the cast's performances and comic timing. Despite running in theaters alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which is causing a storm at the box office, Fukrey 3 has held its ground.

Pulkit recently shared insights into how King Khan himself has been a source of inspiration for him. Additionally, he opened up about his admiration for Shah Rukh's latest action thriller.

Pulkit Samrat on having a special connection with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

In a recent interview with Bollywood Spy, Pulkit Samrat showered praise on Shah Rukh Khan’s latest movie Jawan, expressing, “Jawan is fantastic, it's a celebration. I think, the biggest entertainer that we have seen so far. It's a celebration. There's no other word for it.”

Delving into a special connection between SRK’s film and his own movie, Fukrey 3, Pulkit shared, “Jawan has a very special connection with us because ek toh humara trailer usme chala hai (The trailer of our film Fukrey 3 was unveiled with the screening of the film, Jawan). It got attached with Shah Rukh sir's film and it has been watched by so many people. It really helped us to reach the masses and everybody in the country.”

Reflecting on his journey and the inspiration drawn from Shah Rukh Khan, Pulkit expressed gratitude, “But I really feel a lot of gratitude in my heart because jab mai Delhi se aa raha tha I was nobody. And Dilli ke laundon ke liye sabse badi inspiration hoti hai ki yaar Shah Rukh Khan naam ka ek insaan Delhi se nikal ke aaj duniya ka badshaah hai (SRK is an inspiration for Delhi boys). He is the Badshah of Bollywood, the king of Bollywood. Unse inspire hoke yeh Delhi ka launda aaj yaha pahuncha aur aaj unki film me humari film ka trailer chal raha hai, so that connect, I feel very blessed (Inspired by SRK, today as a Delhi lad, I have scaled heights to have the trailer of my film attached to his film).”

More about Fukrey 3 and Jawan

Fukrey 3 boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha. Mrigdeep Singh Lamba has directed the film.

On the other hand, Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, is helmed by Atlee. Adding to its star power, the film features a special appearance by Deepika Padukone.

